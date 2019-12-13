2021 Nissan Rogue spy shots

Friday, 13 December 2019 () A prototype for a redesigned Nissan Rogue has been spotted again. Nissan's popular compact crossover SUV was last redesigned for 2014 and given an update for 2017, so this redesigned version should bow in the next 6-12 months. We currently expect it on sale in late 2020 as a 2021 model. In some markets, it will be badged an X-Trail, just like the...
The Divide-N-Hide cargo storage system available on the Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport is an ingenious way to keep holiday gifts out-of-sight.
The technology successfully eases the stress of hiding valuables, and gifts, from curious eyes.
Divide-N-Hide provides 18 versatile ways in the Rogue, and...
