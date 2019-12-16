2021 Cadillac Escalade teased with curved OLED screen, Super Cruise Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

A new generation of the Cadillac Escalade is set to be unveiled on February 4 in Los Angeles, which just so happens to coincide with Oscars week. A formal debut will likely follow at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show starting a few days later. In the lead up to the reveal, Cadillac has dropped a teaser video that reveals two industry-leading technologies... A new generation of the Cadillac Escalade is set to be unveiled on February 4 in Los Angeles, which just so happens to coincide with Oscars week. A formal debut will likely follow at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show starting a few days later. In the lead up to the reveal, Cadillac has dropped a teaser video that reveals two industry-leading technologies... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this