Last 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 coupe with original engine is in the market Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Calling it "the rarest of the rare," what is reported to be the only 1967 Chevrolet Corvette coupe still carrying its original L88 engine, is being offered for sale by the Corvette Mike dealership. The price: $3.95 million. It was a month ago that "Corvette Mike" announced the acquisition in 2018 of "the holy grail of...

