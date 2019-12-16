Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Last 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 coupe with original engine is in the market

MotorAuthority Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Last 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 coupe with original engine is in the marketCalling it “the rarest of the rare,” what is reported to be the only 1967 Chevrolet Corvette coupe still carrying its original L88 engine, is being offered for sale by the Corvette Mike dealership. The price: $3.95 million. It was a month ago that “Corvette Mike” announced the acquisition in 2018 of “the holy grail of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotions - Published < > Embed
News video: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible – Opening Reveal Video

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible – Opening Reveal Video 01:09

 The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible continues the unbroken tradition of being offered as a drop-top roadster. This adaptation of the groundbreaking mid-engine Corvette coupe gives you a bit more of the open-air experience than the standard Targa roof. Chevrolet states the folding hardtop...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.