Nearly-new buying guide: Renault Captur

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Captur was so popular that in 2016 it was Europe's best-selling small SUV



This small French SUV ticks a lot of boxes. We take a closer look



As this is written, Renault showrooms across the land are being emptied of their few remaining unregistered, old-model Capturs as the all-new version pushes at the gates. In fact, you can order the new Captur now for delivery in February.



Still, here we’re interested in its predecessor, a model that did a sterling job in helping to establish the market for small SUVs when it was launched in 2013. Such was its popularity that in 2016 the Captur was Europe’s best-selling small SUV.



When it first landed, reviewers complained about its poor ride on scarred roads, a tendency to lean heavily in corners, lacklustre performance and uncommunicative steering. To the model’s fast-growing army of admirers, however, these were mere technicalities.



Instead they focused on its plus points: stylish looks (especially in one of the two-tone colour schemes), chunky presence, lofty driving position, space-efficient interior featuring a sliding rear bench, four years’ servicing, warranty and breakdown cover, and keen pricing.



The model was facelifted towards the end of 2016 (restyled grille, smarter lights all round with LED daytime-running lights, improved interior trim) and then last year the line-up was simplified.



It’s these post-2016 Capturs we’re interested in here since they’re almost indistinguishable from today’s few remaining unsold ones. Prices start at £8000 for a 2017 0.9 TCe Expression with 23,000 miles, rising to around £19,000 for a pre-reg 1.3 TCe 150 GT Line EDC automatic with delivery mileage.



For a small car, there are lots of engines to choose from. If you spend your time pottering around town, lightly loaded, you’ll be fine with the 89bhp 0.9 TCe 90 petrol. There’s a more powerful 118bhp TCe 120 available with the EDC automatic gearbox. Later on, a choice of two 1.3-litre engines arrived: a 128bhp TCe 130 and 148bhp TCe 150, the latter also offered with the EDC ’box.



If you don’t like the idea of diesel then one of these more powerful petrols would be a good choice, especially if you’re contemplating long, fully loaded drives. However, given the Captur’s less than sparkling steering and handling abilities, don’t expect to arrive grinning from ear to ear.



There are two diesel engines: a 108bhp dCi 110 and the 89bhp dCi 90. The former is a gutsy partner but it’s the latter, the 89bhp unit, that survived the cull of 2018 and which is also available with the EDC gearbox. It’s a clattery old thing but it’ll give you the economy you’re looking for and it bowls along happily enough.



Talking trims, up to 2018 Dynamic Nav and Dynamic S Nav were the big sellers thanks to their alloy wheels, climate control, chrome trim and media system. After that date, the trims changed to Play, Iconic, runout S Edition and GT Line, in that order. Iconic, a blend of Dynamic and Dynamic S, ticks most boxes.



*Top spec pick*



*Signature X Nav:* Signature S Nav was for a time the top spec but X Nav a rung below it gets our vote for having Renault’s advanced Grip Xtend traction control system, in addition to luxury kit.



*Need to know*



Capturs registered up to 31 January last year were sold with a four-year/100,000-mile warranty, but from 1 February cover was trimmed to three years/60k miles.



Look out for versions with Renault’s Grip Xtend advanced traction control system that offers three modes: Road, Loose Ground and Expert. Coupled with optional all-weather tyres, it gives the little SUV a modicum of gentle off-roading ability.



All Capturs were sold with a tyre inflation kit but it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for any that were specced with the optional spare wheel instead.



Check wheel-arch trims fit snugly and that the digital radio works. A faulty stop/start system possibly indicates a tired battery.



*Our pick*



*Renault Captur 0.9 TCE 90 Dynamique S Nav: *Lowest-powered Captur is ideal in town. Keeping it safe from scrapes are auto-folding mirrors and rear parking sensors.



*Wild card*



*Renault Captur 1.3 TCE 150 Iconic EDC auto:* Small autos can be frustrating but, in this Captur’s case, the combination of powerful engine and responsive gearbox is a nice surprise. Iconic trim features a touchscreen sat-nav.



*Ones we found*



2016 Captur 1.5 dCi Dynamique Nav, 98,000 miles, £6500



2017 Captur 0.9 TCe Expression, 23,000 miles, £8000



2018 Captur 1.5 dCi Dynamique S Nav, 32,000 miles, £10,000



2019 Captur 1.3 TCe 130 Iconic, 10 miles, £15,000



*READ MORE*



*Renault’s budget electric City K-ZE targets Europe*



*Renault ends battery leasing for electric Zoe *



*Renault details two new EVs due in 2020* 👓 View full article

