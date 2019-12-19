Infineon and Oculii partner on imaging radar software

Silicon Valley-based Oculii and Infineon are collaborating on radar software solutions that they say will scale performance for cost-effective single chip solutions tailored for Level 1 ADAS, all the way to multi-chip high performance solutions tailored for Level 4 Autonomous Driving.

