Infineon and Oculii partner on imaging radar software

Just-Auto Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Silicon Valley-based Oculii and Infineon are collaborating on radar software solutions that they say will scale performance for cost-effective single chip solutions tailored for Level 1 ADAS, all the way to multi-chip high performance solutions tailored for Level 4 Autonomous Driving.
