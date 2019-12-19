Global  

Tata launches electric SUV

Just-Auto Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Tata Motors has launched an electric SUV, the Nexon EV, describing it as "an aspirational SUV for personal car buyers looking for a thrilling, connected drive experience with zero emissions".
