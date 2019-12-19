Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners

MotorAuthority Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winnersBefore Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 is announced on January 2, we thought we’d look back on our past winners to gauge our preferences and examine our benchmarks for how we evaluate cars. Over the last nine years the winners have ranged from coupes and wagons to convertibles and hatchbacks. Oddly, only one sedan has won, though not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Back to the Future superfan restores DeLorean for 80k - and uses it to drop his kids off to school [Video]Back to the Future superfan restores DeLorean for 80k - and uses it to drop his kids off to school

A fan of sci-fi classic Back to the Future has spent £80,000 converting a DeLorean motor into the iconic star of the cult film - and now uses it on the school run. James Napier, 37, says he's probably..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2020 nominee: Toyota Supra

Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2020 nominee: Toyota SupraThe legend has returned. It took 26 years, but a Toyota Supra is finally back in dealer showrooms. The formula for the fifth-generation car is the same as it was...
MotorAuthority

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.