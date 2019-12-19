Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Before Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 is announced on January 2, we thought we’d look back on our past winners to gauge our preferences and examine our benchmarks for how we evaluate cars. Over the last nine years the winners have ranged from coupes and wagons to convertibles and hatchbacks. Oddly, only one sedan has won, though not...
A fan of sci-fi classic Back to the Future has spent £80,000 converting a DeLorean motor into the iconic star of the cult film - and now uses it on the school run. James Napier, 37, says he's probably..