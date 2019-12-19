Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

World's fastest street-legal EV breaks its own record

MotorAuthority Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
World's fastest street-legal EV breaks its own recordThe Genovation GXE, an electric sports car based on the C7 Chevrolet Corvette platform, has managed to beat its own top speed record for a street-legal EV. During the latest round of testing on a runway at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida, Genovation took its GXE to a speed of 211.8, which is a new record for electric cars. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jet suit speed world record broken on Brighton beach [Video]Jet suit speed world record broken on Brighton beach

The Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in a body-controlled, jet engine-powered suit has been broken by Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries. He has flown into..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Alibaba Singles Day: Brief History, What the Giant Must Do to Accelerate Sales [Video]Alibaba Singles Day: Brief History, What the Giant Must Do to Accelerate Sales

Alibaba has already had a decent singles day, but how does the day stack up historically? First off, the company told TheStreet's Annie Gaus that sales would come in with strength. Well, revenue for..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:12Published


Tweets about this

That392Girl

Random Car Facts! The world's fastest street-legal production car is the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, at 267 mph (431 km/h). 5 days ago

Theblueoval1

The blue oval RT @Saleen: #TBT Choose Your SR! 1995 Saleen SR-351 or a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird! Both fast, both rare, but one flies low while the other… 5 days ago

crazybitenews

Kartik Today is a big day, I have got you Top 10 fastest Legal Street Legal Cars in the World😎😎 https://t.co/GL9eE0gATm 6 days ago

chanellia3

Lia-Chanel Monroe💋💎🌟 RT @FormulaOneWorld: World's fastest street-legal EV https://t.co/Ga3F0JOslg 6 days ago

FormulaOneWorld

Formula One World World's fastest street-legal EV https://t.co/Ga3F0JOslg 6 days ago

Saleen

Saleen #TBT Choose Your SR! 1995 Saleen SR-351 or a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird! Both fast, both rare, but one flies low whil… https://t.co/P8mZXceN4E 6 days ago

CARSNewsRT

CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: World's fastest street-legal EV breaks its own record https://t.co/nlfPfARBuD https://t.co/NbqJbJri0p 6 days ago

wheelsMeraki

Car News 🏎️ #Cars World’s fastest street-legal EV breaks its own record https://t.co/sZu2dGeQSk #Auto #Speed #News 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.