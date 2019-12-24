Autocar magazine 24 December - on sale now

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

New Seat Leon hot hatch detailed, Audi RS Q8 super SUV driven, Autocar's 2019 road test yearbook and more



This week’s cover story reveals that a plug-in hybrid hot hatch will crown the line-up for Seat’s fifth-generation Leon, which is due to go on sale in 2020 following the arrival of its Volkswagen Golf sister car.



Evolutionary styling, tech-heavy interior and new engines are all due at the Geneva motor show in March, but we’ve got all the details on the 241bhp PHEV ahead of launch.



*ALSO IN THIS ISSUE*



This week’s news section looks at Lamborghini’s plans to incorporate unique electric technology into its first hybrid supercars, using supercapacitors to store electricity in their bodywork. Meanwhile, McLaren has launched a new road-ready race-spec model. Christened the 620R, it is limited to only 350 examples and costs £250,000.



Elsewhere, things are hotting up in the already competitive compact crossover segment as Mercedes reveals a new GLA, while Toyota puts the finishing touches on the next hot Yaris.



And as 2019 draws to a close, we look back on an eventful 12 months, analysing everything from Tesla’s unexpectedly good finances to the industry-changing merger agreement between Fiat Chrysler and PSA. We then expand our gaze to the whole of the last decade, counting down the main changes since 2010.



*Reviews*



The Audi RS Q8 leads the way in this week’s first drives. We first hitched a ride in Ingolstadt’s super-SUV after its record-breaking lap around the Nürburgring, but now we’re doing the driving. We also get behind the wheel of the equally rapid Radical Rapture to see if a road-legal race car can deliver oodles of fun on the track while still being usable away from it. Next, it’s the turn of the all-new Vauxhall Corsa, which gains an aggressive new look and a price bump, before the Volvo S60 T8 steps up to the challenge of the Autocar road test. The S60 aims to combine plug-in hybrid economy and performance saloon pace, but does this ostensibly promising combo yield fruit?



-*Features*-



To mark the last issue of 2019, we reflect on the last twelve months of the automotive industry. Our bumper road test yearbook covers motor shows, new car reveals, industry shake-ups and, of course, every car subjected to the notoriously demanding Autocar road test. From chunky crossovers to lithe-limbed track cars, we’ve put a huge selection of classes and models through their paces this year, and now we get to look back to see what stood out the most.



*Opinions*



It’s been another busy week for Steve Cropley, with a sit down with legendary engineer Gordan Murray and an evening of sophisticated motoring chat with the Bristol Pegasus Motor Club. Elsewhere, Matt Prior ponders the pleasures of a clean(ish) notebook.



-*Deals*-



Swapping a van for an estate car throws up a lot of choices, according to James Ruppert, with everything from a Saab 9-3 D to the Mazda 6 viable options. In our nearly new buying guide, we shine a light on the catwalk-ready lines of the 2016 Mercedes E-Class. Once £36,000, you can now nab a good one for less than half that. The Alfa 156 is another stunning car, but requires a thorough vetting before you pull the trigger. We steer you through the minefields of potential ownership in our used guide.



