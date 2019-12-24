Global  

McLaren Speedtail will hit 250 mph without breaking a sweat, again and again

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
McLaren Speedtail will hit 250 mph without breaking a sweat, again and againThe McLaren Speedtail will arrive early next year as the brand's successor to the legendary F1, and the hypercar's spec sheet makes it worthy of that title. Among the confirmed specs is a top speed of 250 mph, which the car will have no problem hitting...repeatedly. To demonstrate this, McLaren took a Speedtail prototype to the Johnny Bohmer...
