Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2020 nominee: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Cars like the Mercedes-AMG E 63 and CLS 63 have offered big power to go with their sinister Teutonic looks, but both have jockeyed with the BMW M5 for large-sedan performance superiority. Enter the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which is squarely aimed at the M5, though with a different, hatchback form factor. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe actually... Cars like the Mercedes-AMG E 63 and CLS 63 have offered big power to go with their sinister Teutonic looks, but both have jockeyed with the BMW M5 for large-sedan performance superiority. Enter the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which is squarely aimed at the M5, though with a different, hatchback form factor. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe actually... 👓 View full article

