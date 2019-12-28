Autocar's 10 most-watched videos of 2019

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

From pick-ups to Porsches, hypercars to hot hatchbacks – we've had a lot of fun on YouTube in 2019



2019 has seen no shortage of excitement on Autocar's video pages. We've run more than our fair share of drag races, track battles, off-roat torture tests and supercar shootouts - but we could only pick ten to be our favourites.



The following are the films that made the biggest impression on our presenters, and which earned the most views from you, the readers. And if you aren't already subscribed - what have you been doing? Head to the Autocar YouTube channel and sign up now, so you'll never miss another video.



*10. BMW E30 M3 vs E46 M3 CSL vs M2 Competition – what is the best M Car of all time?*



As part of our ongoing Autocar Heroes video series, we gathered three legendary BMWs to see which deserves to wear the ‘Greatest M Car’ crown. The tail-happy M2 Competition and iconic E46 M3 CSL are in with a chance, but remember that they follow in the footsteps of the angry and angular E30 M3. Eighteen cylinders come together to shred rubber in the name of science.



*9. Track battle: 2020 Ford Focus ST vs Honda Civic Type R*



A car would have to be pretty darn capable to knock our reigning champion - the Honda Civic Type R - off our hot hatch top spot. Ford has equipped its new Focus ST with a Mustang-derived turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine that sends 276bhp to the front wheels - making it quicker through the mid-range than the old Focus RS. Which is more fun, then? We hit the twisties at Llandow Circuit to find out.



*8. 2020 Porsche Taycan review | new electric Porsche driven*



‘Chuffing fast’ is the two-word takeaway from our first drive of Porsche’s first electric car. Not a bad place to start, but the Taycan is charged with offering more than just brutal acceleration. Electrifying a brand so intrinsically associated with old-school performance as Porsche is no mean feat, so the new GT-style EV has to incorporate just the right amount of Stuttgart spirit in its futuristic formula.



*7. Greatest Porsche GTs: 718 Cayman GT4 meets 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS*



We sent three of our favourite models from Porsche’s GT division into battle to see which would emerge as the greatest. The fresh-faced 718 Cayman GT4 has made a brilliant first impression on our testers, with its newly developed 4.0-litre flat-six providing the perfect balance between aggression and accessibility, but can the newbie steal the limelight from the formidable 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS?



*6. Geneva Motor Show 2019 | The 18 cars you must see*



The Geneva motor show is always a highlight of the automotive calendar, and the 2019 edition gave us our first look at important new machines from across the motoring spectrum. Alfa Romeo’s bold new Tonale concept appeared for the first time, alongside a trio of stunning new Aston Martins, an all-electric beach buggy from Volkswagen and so much more besides. Join Matt Prior as he gets up close and personal with the event’s star cars.



*5. Mercedes-AMG GT63 S vs Porsche Panamera Turbo S | Which Luxury GT is best?*



Cars like the Mercedes-AMG GT63 and Porsche Panamera Turbo S are, sadly, not long for this world, as the focus shifts to electrification. For now, though, the luxury GT segment is among the market’s most highly contested, and in this 1300bhp twin-test, we found out which of the pair offers the best combination of refinement, performance and space.



*4. 2020 Volkswagen ID 3 driven | Will VW's EV change the world?*



Volkswagen revealed its new ID 3 earlier this year as a bold first step in a plan to sell 22 million fully electric vehicles over the next decade. The hatchback is the first production model to use the modular MEB EV platform, and will be available in a range of trims offering up to 341 miles of range. We went to Wolfsburg for an early spin in a camouflaged prototype, and came away with an understanding of just how profoundly the ID 3 could impact the world of electric motoring.



*3. Drag Race: 2019 BMW S1000RR vs McLaren 720S vs Ariel Atom 4*



Could any machine with just 207bhp on tap possibly stand a chance against Ariel’s biblical track-focused Atom V8 and the lightning-fast McLaren 720S Spider? Well, yes, actually. The BMW S1000RR has a higher power-to-weight ratio than a Koenigsegg One:1, and will accelerate from 0-60mph in a scarcely believable 2.6 seconds - standing it in good stead as we embark on a quest to find the fastest no-roof road vehicle.



*2. What's the best 4x4 pickup truck? | 2019 megatest*



A slightly slower-paced battle here, but one that’s no less important. Just what do you buy when your daily commute involves crossing quarries and lugging large loads? We gathered some of the UK’s most promising pick-ups for a five-way shootout to determine the best all-rounder, before pitting the winner up against the undisputed champion of churning up mud - the Mercedes Unimog. Then we went home and put a wash on.



*1. McLaren F1 vs. P1 vs. Senna: Ultimate Series review*



A momentous occasion, this. McLaren’s seminal F1 supercar had never come face to face with its Senna and P1 descendants on a track, until our look back at Woking’s Ultimate Series lineage gave us an opportunity to evaluate the three-seater’s ongoing influence. This was the very car, in fact, that graced the pages of Autocar’s exclusive road test back in 1994, and the unflappable grin on our man’s face is testament to how well that 627bhp V12 has aged.



*Read more*



*BMW M face-off: M3 CSL vs. M2 Competition*



*Autocar's exclusive McLaren F1 road test: 25 years on*



*Porsche Taycan review* 👓 View full article

