Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn flees Japan to ‘escape injustice’

Autocar Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former industry giant, who has been under house arrest, emerges in Beirut

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has escaped Japan, where he has been held on bail while awaiting charges for financial misconduct, and emerged in Beirut, Lebanon – from where he has vowed to fight to clear his name.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan on November 2018 on charges relating to his time as chairman of Nissan. After spending 108 days in custody he was released on bail, with strict conditions that barred him from travelling abroad. His trial was due to begin in April 2020.

It is not clear how Ghosn managed to leave Japan; he was under constant surveillance, with restricted phone and internet usage, while his three passports – he has French, Brazilian and Lebanese heritage – are held by his Japanese lawyer.

After arriving in Beirut, the 65-year-old issued a statement to the media, saying: “I have not fled justice. I have escaped injustice and political persecution.”

He went on to attack the Japanese legal system, in which he claims “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan’s legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold.”

He continued: “I can now finally communicate freely with the media,” adding that he would start to do so next week.

One of Ghosn’s Japanese lawyers, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters in the country that they knew nothing about Ghosn leaving the country, and were still in possession of his passports. Hironaka said: “We told the court that we are in a bind as well. If he actually left this country, it violates the conditions for bail.” He added: “I don’t even know if we can contact him.”

According to the Japan Times, the Tokyo District Court has confirmed that the terms of Ghosn’s bail remained unchanged, which suggests he left the country without permission. According to further reports, the Japanese Immigration Services Agency has no records of Ghosn’s departure. 

The Lebanese Al-Joumhouriya newspaper said that Ghosn arrived in the country on a private jet.

*Read more*

*Autocar's 10 most-read news stories of 2019​*

*Taking stock of Nissan's claims about Carlos Ghosn​*

*Is time running out for Japan's car industry?​*
