Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon to escape “injustice and political persecution” in Japan

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon to escape “injustice and political persecution” in JapanCarlos Ghosn, the embattled former CEO and chairman of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, has fled to Lebanon from Japan where he was facing trial after an arrest in late 2018 on fraud-related charges. The mechanics of how Ghosn escaped are unclear as under his bail conditions he was not allowed to leave the country. He was also not allowed...
News video: Carlos Ghosn Flees To Lebanon

 Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He said “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied” in Japan....

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he left Japan over "injustice"

The former chairman of Nissan, now in Lebanon, said he feared "injustice and political persecution" in Japan.
CBS News Also reported by •CBC.ca Seattle Times France 24 RIA Nov. SeattlePI.com Bangkok Post CTV News Deutsche Welle Reuters Reuters India

Live special: Carlos Ghosn, what's next?

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has fled to Lebanon from Japan — where he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct — surprising even...
France 24

