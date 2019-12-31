Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon to escape “injustice and political persecution” in Japan

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Carlos Ghosn, the embattled former CEO and chairman of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, has fled to Lebanon from Japan where he was facing trial after an arrest in late 2018 on fraud-related charges. The mechanics of how Ghosn escaped are unclear as under his bail conditions he was not allowed to leave the country. He was also not allowed... Carlos Ghosn, the embattled former CEO and chairman of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, has fled to Lebanon from Japan where he was facing trial after an arrest in late 2018 on fraud-related charges. The mechanics of how Ghosn escaped are unclear as under his bail conditions he was not allowed to leave the country. He was also not allowed... 👓 View full article

