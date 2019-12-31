Global  

Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6Chinese EV startup Nio on Saturday unveiled the third of its mainstream models, the EC6. The vehicle is a small, coupe-like crossover SUV similar to the recently revealed Audi E-Tron Sportback. It's related to the ES6, Nio's Tesla Model Y rival, but thanks to its more coupe-like profile the EC6 has less drag. Nio quotes a drag coefficient of just...
