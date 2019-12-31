Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6 Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Chinese EV startup Nio on Saturday unveiled the third of its mainstream models, the EC6. The vehicle is a small, coupe-like crossover SUV similar to the recently revealed Audi E-Tron Sportback. It's related to the ES6, Nio's Tesla Model Y rival, but thanks to its more coupe-like profile the EC6 has less drag. Nio quotes a drag coefficient of just... Chinese EV startup Nio on Saturday unveiled the third of its mainstream models, the EC6. The vehicle is a small, coupe-like crossover SUV similar to the recently revealed Audi E-Tron Sportback. It's related to the ES6, Nio's Tesla Model Y rival, but thanks to its more coupe-like profile the EC6 has less drag. Nio quotes a drag coefficient of just... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Automobile Brand Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6 https://t.co/7Uxm8aCmeM https://t.co/tp7wBWzLoy 18 hours ago CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6 https://t.co/skLkI1AIiV https://t.co/64B7FHU6BL 19 hours ago Cars Buzz Cars> 30 percent of Mustang Mach-E First Edition buyers opt for GT ra- https://t.co/asprtY4l92 #car https://t.co/x9a9QgStOc 20 hours ago Dennis Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6 https://t.co/1TDDPh2RWJ 20 hours ago Car Guy Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6: Chinese EV startup Nio on Saturday unveiled… https://t.co/zblqLSIbMT 21 hours ago Best Car Items Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6 Read here: https://t.co/hokLahF03M For more stories visit:… https://t.co/M2gWn2A5z8 21 hours ago Car News 🏎️ #Cars Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6 https://t.co/c1NFk75BKj #Auto #Speed #News 22 hours ago TalkingScarsMedia.com RT @Autotestdrivers: Nio joins coupe-like crossover craze with EC6: Chinese EV startup Nio on Saturday unveiled the third of its mainstream… 23 hours ago