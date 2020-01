World's only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The year was 2009 and the now defunct Italian design house known as Stile Bertone took a C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and turned it into a one-off creation. The result was this Bertone Mantide, and it's for sale, again. The Mantide will cross the auction block in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 15 in search of a new home. The car was the vision of an... The year was 2009 and the now defunct Italian design house known as Stile Bertone took a C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and turned it into a one-off creation. The result was this Bertone Mantide, and it's for sale, again. The Mantide will cross the auction block in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 15 in search of a new home. The car was the vision of an... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Peter Danaher RT @motorauthority: World's only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again https://t.co/D6mzhqBrrN https://t.co/2w… 2 hours ago Best Car Items World's only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again Read here: https://t.co/N8ln99LFb9… https://t.co/rBg09zDn1F 3 hours ago Car News 🏎️ #Cars World’s only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again https://t.co/yTviwejjdm #Auto #Speed #News 3 hours ago AutoRepairTech.co 😷🇭🇰 World's only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again https://t.co/iaWQ1mW6DE https://t.co/93lPUvZdOa 3 hours ago RealTunerMedia World’s only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again https://t.co/10xh17LArI https://t.co/5gDFwSfOuh 3 hours ago Flyin18T Motorsports World's only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again https://t.co/qoCEXTbNIV 4 hours ago Autotestdrivers.com 🇺🇸 RT @Autotestdrivers: World’s only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again: The year was 2009 and the now defunct… 4 hours ago Autotestdrivers.com World’s only example of Corvette ZR1-powered Bertone Mantide is for sale, again: The year was 2009 and the now defu… https://t.co/onzDpRPGus 4 hours ago