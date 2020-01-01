Global  

Genesis reveals first photos of GV80 mid-size SUV

MotorAuthority Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Genesis reveals first photos of GV80 mid-size SUVIt's a new a year, and Genesis is keen to tease us with one of its launches planned for the next 12 months. The automaker has released the first photos of the GV80, a mid-size luxury SUV due to go on sale in Korea in January and the United States later in 2020. Genesis will release full details in the coming weeks but we know the GV80 is based on...
