Mazda CX-3 removed from sale 'for the moment'

Autocar Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Supermini-SUV is taken off price lists for 2020, but spokesperson suggests it could return with new engines

Mazda has removed the CX-3 from price lists in the UK, with only limited dealer stock now available to buy over the coming weeks. 

The Nissan Juke rival was quietly take off sale just before the end of 2019, coinciding with the introduction of the larger CX-30.

However, a Mazda UK spokesperson told Autocar the decision is “for the moment, not forever”, meaning there's a possibility the CX-3 could return to market later this year with updates including more efficient, mild hybrid engines. 

The SUV is based on the same platform as the 2 supermini, rather than the underpinnings introduced on the 3 and CX-30. It was introduced in 2015, with a facelift in 2018 bringing only minor updates. 

Mazda recently updated the 2 range with mild hybrid engines, but the CX-3 is yet to benefit from these, so it has a negative impact on the Japanese maker’s fleet average CO2 emissions for the year. 

The CX-30 is thought to be able to pick up some of the slack for Mazda UK in terms of sales, with finance rates not too far removed from those of the CX-3. 

*Read more: *

*Mazda CX-30 2020 review*

*Mazda 3 2019 long-term test*

*Mazda CX-3 2020 review*
