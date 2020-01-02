Nio reveals new EC6 electric coupe SUV Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Nio EC6



Chinese firm's third production model is due on sale in September



Ambitious Chinese firm Nio has unveiled the EC6 coupé SUV, which will be the electric start-up’s third production car when it goes on sale later this year.



The new machine, which is based on the similarly sized ES6 SUV, was previewed at the firm’s Nio Day in Shenzehn, China.



The EC6 line-up will feature a range-topping Performance version that uses two electric motors: a 160kW permanent magnet motor at the front axle and a 240kW induction unit at the rear. These will combine to offer a 0-62mph time of 4.7 secs, while its 110kWh battery will offer a range of more than 370 miles.



The EC6 uses similar frontal stying to the ES6 and larger ES8 SUVs, but has a more sharply raked coupé roofline at the rear. It also features a large panoramic glass roof. As with other Nio models, its spacious interior is dominated by a large portrait-oriented touchscreen mounted in the centre of the dashboard.



Nio says that full technical details of the model will be confirmed in July, with deliveries beginning in September.



Nio is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and, while it has global aspirations, it currently only sells cars in China. The firm has racked up substantial losses in its short history – which has raised questions among financial analysts – and has told Autocar it is searching for new funding to achieve its growth plans.



Alongside the new EC6, Nio also showcased an updated version of the ES8 large SUV, which features a number of tweaks to boost its official range to 360 miles.



*READ MORE*



*Nio ES8: Chinese electric SUV reviewed*



*Behind the scenes at Nio: bringing premium EVs to China*



*Nio secures key autonomous tech deal, but still searching for cash* 👓 View full article

