Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Analysis: Why the UK needs a battery gigafactory - and fast

Autocar Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tesla is unusual in being a car maker with gigafactories

Without it, car manufacturing currently carried out in the UK will move overseas, observers warn

The calls for the UK to gain its own ‘gigafactory’ to make batteries for electric cars have grown so loud over the past couple of years that it even became an election issue. Both the Conservatives and Labour have pledged to fund gigafactories, with Labour going so far as to promise £2 billion to finance half the cost of three gigafactories, to be located in south Wales, Stoke and Swindon. The Conservatives, meanwhile, promised “a gigafactory” without costing it.

Whatever the outcome of the election, it’s clear the UK car industry will depend on being able to source batteries locally and soon. “Within a year, most car producers and battery manufacturers will make their decisions about where in Europe the next generation of gigafactories will be built. Without urgent action, the UK is in danger of losing out in the race,” the Faraday Institute, a government-funded battery action group, wrote in a recent report.

It’s also clear there are large barriers in the way. “We’re in serious danger of missing out for a number of reasons,” said David Bailey, professor of business economics at the Birmingham Business School. “Brexit is a serious issue and we are lagging in terms of electric vehicle take-up and infrastructure. Why would a company want to invest in a massive battery plant here?”

Labour’s choice of locations was meant in part to highlight the urgency for creating new jobs. South Wales is where Ford is closing an engine factory in September 2020 and Swindon is home to Honda’s engine and vehicle plant, which will shut its doors in 2021.

The UK built 2.16 million engines to the end of October, down 7% on the year before, and 60% of those were exported, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. However, that number will slide dramatically once the Ford and Swindon plants go offline and EV sales start to grow.

The biggest customer for a battery factory would be Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which along with Nissan produces the largest number of vehicles in the UK. Nissan already sources its batteries from a small plant in Sunderland with the capacity to make 2GWh of cells per year (enough for around 50,000 40kWh Leafs), but batteries for hybrid Land Rovers, hybrid Toyota Corollas and electric Minis currently all come from outside the UK.

JLR has been pressing the government to act fast. “If batteries go out of the UK, then automotive production will go out of the UK,” said its CEO, Ralf Speth, in July. JLR will begin to source battery packs for its planned new Jaguar XJ electric limousine from a new plant in Hams Hall near Birmingham, but it’s relatively small scale and the actual cells will come from outside the UK.

Getting those cells made in the UK is crucial, both for retaining jobs and avoiding shipping heavy batteries from places like China when EV production really takes off. It’s helpful, too, to avoid being hit by painful currency fluctuations and to ensure enough of the car’s content is home sourced as the UK begins the process of striking its own trade agreements. The battery makes up around 40% of the cost of building an electric car, according to JLR.

Speth has made it clear that JLR can’t afford to invest in a cell plant. For one thing, the process of making battery cells is far outside the core knowledge of a car company like JLR. Even early pioneer Nissan has since sold its battery operations in Sunderland and elsewhere to Chinese firm Envision Group.

The key is to persuade an established battery maker to set up shop here, like LG Chem has done in Poland, Samsung SDI has done in Hungary and Swedish newcomer Northvolt is doing in both its homeland and for Volkswagen via a joint venture to build a plant in Salzgitter, Germany.

With Tesla skipping the UK for Berlin for its new European gigafactory and blaming Brexit for the snub, the UK is at a dangerous point while it remains in limbo in terms of its relationship to key trading partner mainland Europe.

With the EU’s tough climate legislation almost mandating a shift to electric cars, a three-way agreement involving a battery maker, at least one car maker and the UK government needs to happen quickly.

Stephen Gifford, head of economics at the Faraday Institute, said: “The market is growing so fast that, while in 2019 there isn’t demand for a gigafactory, in four years’ time there will be. The decision needs to be made now.”

*Nick Gibbs*

*READ MORE*

*Tesla to build first European factory in Germany*

*EU motor industry leaders unite against ‘no-deal’ Brexit*

*UK car production falls 4% in October as Brexit doubt takes toll*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

BMW Group Battery Cell Competence Center - Jochen Billenstein, Head of Material and Process Analysis Batteries and Electrical Sy [Video]BMW Group Battery Cell Competence Center - Jochen Billenstein, Head of Material and Process Analysis Batteries and Electrical Sy

The BMW Group is building on its leading position in the world of electric mobility and has pooled its many years of experience with battery cells and extensive knowledge in the field in a new..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoseLeoMusk

꧁🏵️🆁ǒ̶̾̿̒͂̈́̍ş̛͟é'👃ş̛ 🏵️꧂ ⋈ RT @car_lease: The UK needs a battery #gigafactory - and fast - according to a new analysis by @autocar. This is because without one car ma… 3 days ago

Cliveread4

Clive Read RT @andy4wm: Great article explaining why we need a gigfactory in the UK - and why I believe it has to be here in the West Midlands to supp… 4 days ago

MaZ_64

dragon dude RT @MotorCheckUK: ‘The calls for the UK to gain its own ‘gigafactory’ to make batteries for electric cars have grown so loud over the past… 4 days ago

MotorCheckUK

MotorCheck.co.uk ‘The calls for the UK to gain its own ‘gigafactory’ to make batteries for electric cars have grown so loud over the… https://t.co/ugcLS24ZLC 4 days ago

VRAUK

Vehicle Remarketing Without it, car manufacturing currently carried out in the UK will move overseas, observers warn.… https://t.co/aYHqcKTW58 4 days ago

ValleyTuning

Paul Richardson Analysis: Why the UK needs a battery gigafactory - and fast - Labour’s choice of locations was meant in part to hig… https://t.co/cb3ylV2D0U 5 days ago

carshipuk

Trans Global Logistics UK RT @autocar: Analysis: Why the UK needs a battery gigafactory - and fast https://t.co/Tk07Fi93RB https://t.co/2VIgxjo4mV 5 days ago

_LeeWalton_

⥫ Lee ⥭ UK needs a #gigafactory. Unfortunately, #Brexit is stifling inward investment, with investment more likely to take… https://t.co/FSTxTkSftH 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.