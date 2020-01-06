What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020 contenders revealed
Monday, 6 January 2020 () 31 new models make shortlist for prestigious prize; winner to be named on Tuesday 14 January
The shortlist of contenders for this year’s What Car? Car of the Year Award has been revealed.
Autocar’s sibling title has named 31 models in contention for the overall prize at the prestigious annual awards ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday 14 January.
The Kia e-Niro claimed the overall prize last year, becoming the first electric car to do so.
To be eligible, cars need to have been launched in the previous 12 months and be available to order by the time of the ceremony. The full shortlist is below.
As well as the overall Car of the Year price, the winners of 27 classes will be named at the ceremony. That includes three new categories to reflect the increasing variety of electric cars and SUVs offered to UK buyers.
More details about the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Awards can be found at whatcarawards.com.
*What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020 shortlist*
Audi E-tron
Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi Q8
BMW 1 Series
BMW 3 Series Touring
BMW 8 Series
BMW X7
Ford Puma
Kia Soul EV
Mazda 3
Mazda CX-30
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz EQC
MG HS
MG ZS EV
Nissan Juke
Peugeot 208
Polestar 1
Porsche 911
Porsche Cayenne Coupé
Range Rover Evoque
Renault Clio
Seat Mii Electric
Skoda Scala
Skoda Kamiq
Tesla Model 3
Toyota Corolla
Toyota RAV4
Toyota GR Supra
Volkswagen T-Cross
Volvo V60
