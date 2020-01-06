What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020 contenders revealed

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

31 new models make shortlist for prestigious prize; winner to be named on Tuesday 14 January



The shortlist of contenders for this year’s What Car? Car of the Year Award has been revealed.



Autocar’s sibling title has named 31 models in contention for the overall prize at the prestigious annual awards ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday 14 January.



The Kia e-Niro claimed the overall prize last year, becoming the first electric car to do so.



To be eligible, cars need to have been launched in the previous 12 months and be available to order by the time of the ceremony. The full shortlist is below.



As well as the overall Car of the Year price, the winners of 27 classes will be named at the ceremony. That includes three new categories to reflect the increasing variety of electric cars and SUVs offered to UK buyers.



More details about the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Awards can be found at whatcarawards.com.



*What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020 shortlist*



Audi E-tron



Audi Q3 Sportback



Audi Q8



BMW 1 Series



BMW 3 Series Touring



BMW 8 Series



BMW X7



Ford Puma



Kia Soul EV



Mazda 3



Mazda CX-30



Mercedes-Benz CLA



Mercedes-Benz EQC



MG HS



MG ZS EV



Nissan Juke



Peugeot 208



Polestar 1



Porsche 911



Porsche Cayenne Coupé



Range Rover Evoque



Renault Clio



Seat Mii Electric



Skoda Scala



Skoda Kamiq



Tesla Model 3



Toyota Corolla



Toyota RAV4



Toyota GR Supra



Volkswagen T-Cross



Volvo V60



