Nissan to continue legal action against Carlos Ghosn

Autocar Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Former chairman and CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn

Japanese car giant issues first statement since former boss fled Japan

Nissan says that it will continue to pursue “appropriate legal action” against Carlos Ghosn, despite it former chairman fleeing Japan for Lebanon.

Ghosn had been charged with financial misconduct in Japan over allegations relating to his time as chairman and CEO of Nissan, and was being held in the country under house arrest. But he escaped Japan in late December and fled to Beirut, from where he has vowed to fight to clear his name.

Ghosn’s initial request came after misconduct was uncovered by an internal Nissan investigation, which led to him being sacked from the firm.

In its first statement since Ghosn escaped Japan, Nissan said it found Ghosn’s decision to flee “extremely regrettable”.

It added: “Nissan discovered numerous acts of misconduct by Ghosn through a robust, thorough internal investigation. The company determined that he was not fit to serve as an executive, and removed him from all offices. The internal investigation found incontrovertible evidence of various acts of misconduct by Ghosn, including misstatement of his compensation and misappropriation of the company’s assets for his personal benefit.”

Nissan noted that, as well as being charged in Japan, Ghosn’s conduct was determined to be fraudulent by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and he is also being investigated by French authorities. Nissan said it would continue to cooperate with judicial and regulatory authorities.

The firm hinted that it will continue to investigate Ghosn’s conduct and, potentially, pursue further action against him.

It stated: “Ghosn’s flight will not affect Nissan’s basic policy of holding him responsible for the serious misconduct uncovered by the internal investigation. The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan.”

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn to hold press conference after Japan escape

Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi for millions in damages

Ghosn: charges a 'plot' by Nissan execs to halt Renault merger
News video: How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan

How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan 01:21

 Turkish private jet firm MNG state that two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

