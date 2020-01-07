Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CES: Toyota's building a city where the future full of robots and AI

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
CES: Toyota's building a city where the future full of robots and AIToyota is the biggest automaker in the world, and it started out as a manufacturer of looms for weaving. Now it can add "city developer" to its resume. On Monday at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Toyota announced it will build a prototype city it calls the Woven City. Woven City will be based at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban

Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban 01:23

 Mexico City's new ban on plastic bags has inspired visions of a journey back in time even as local makers of the packaging worry they could become obsolete. Jonah Green reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kansas City disbands homeless camp [Video]Kansas City disbands homeless camp

At least a dozen people have been displaced after Kansas City, Missouri, police and the city’s parks and recreation crews disbanded a homeless camp.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:28Published

Job experts analyze workforce outlook after more than 500 metro layoffs in 1 week [Video]Job experts analyze workforce outlook after more than 500 metro layoffs in 1 week

Less than one full week into the new year and already three companies with ties to the metro have announced hundreds of layoffs.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CES: Toyota's city of the future is full of robots and AI systems

Toyota is the biggest automaker in the world, and it started out as a manufacturer of looms for weaving. Now it can add "city developer" to its resume. On Monday...
MotorAuthority

Toyota to build 'city of the future' in Japan

Toyota announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas plans to build a 'city of the future' in Japan, to be used as a test bed for development of...
Just-Auto


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.