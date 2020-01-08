Ghosn lawyers blast Nissan ahead of Ghosn press conference
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Carlos Ghosn's lawyers attacked his former employer Nissan in a statement issued to news media on Wednesday (8 January), hours before his highly anticipated news conference scheduled for 1pm GMT, accusing the car maker of using a "flawed, biased" internal probe to arrange his arrest.
International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, "pathetic." Matthew Larotonda reports.