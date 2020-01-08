Global  

Ghosn lawyers blast Nissan ahead of Ghosn press conference

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Carlos Ghosn's lawyers attacked his former employer Nissan in a statement issued to news media on Wednesday (8 January), hours before his highly anticipated news conference scheduled for 1pm GMT, accusing the car maker of using a "flawed, biased" internal probe to arrange his arrest.
News video: Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech 01:16

 International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, &quot;pathetic.&quot; Matthew Larotonda reports.

