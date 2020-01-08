Global  

Toyota to build 'city of the future' in Japan

Just-Auto Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Toyota announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas plans to build a 'city of the future' in Japan, to be used as a test bed for development of advanced technology.
01-07-20_TOYOTA CITY OF THE FUTURE [Video]01-07-20_TOYOTA CITY OF THE FUTURE

Toyota is building a "prototype city of the future" at the base of Mt. Fuji that will house over 2,000 residents and be fully sustainable.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:01Published

Toyota GR Yaris World Premiere [Video]Toyota GR Yaris World Premiere

An all-new rally-inspired sports car, the Toyota GR Yaris, will make its international debut at next month’s Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan. The GR Yaris incorporates advanced technologies, knowledge..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:49Published


CES: Toyota's city of the future is full of robots and AI systems

Toyota is the biggest automaker in the world, and it started out as a manufacturer of looms for weaving. Now it can add "city developer" to its resume. On Monday...
MotorAuthority Also reported by •AutocarReutersACN NewswireRTTNewsTechCrunch

Toyota will transform a 175-acre site in Japan into a ‘prototype city of the future’

Toyota will transform a 175-acre site in Japan into a ‘prototype city of the future’Toyota wants to give a new meaning to the term “company town.” The Japanese auto giant said it will transform the 175-acre site of a former car factory in...
The Verge Also reported by •ReutersACN NewswireMashableTechCrunch

