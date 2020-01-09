Global  

Takata recalling 10m airbag inflators in US

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Takata is back in the news: recalling 10m replacement air bag inflators in the United States, the largest ever auto safety recall in history, as regulators there consider whether to make it even wider.
News video: Takata Recalls Air Bag Replacement Part For Air Bags It Already Recalled

Takata Recalls Air Bag Replacement Part For Air Bags It Already Recalled 00:38

 Japanese manufacturer Takata is recalling 10 million replacement air bag inflators in the United States.

Takata Recalling Another 10M Defective Airbags [Video]Takata Recalling Another 10M Defective Airbags

The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators.

Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars [Video]Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars

Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars. The issue stems from faulty airbags made by Japanese automotive parts company Takata. The recall is over the airbags potentially exploding, causing..

Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

DETROIT (AP) — Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJapan TodayReuters

Takata recalls air bag replacement part for airbags it already recalled

Takata is recalling 10M replacement airbag inflators in the United States. According to Reuters, it's the largest-ever auto safety recall in history.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

