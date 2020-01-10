Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch unveiled with 257bhp turbo engine

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Toyota GR Yaris



Rally-derived four-wheel-drive sports car revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon, will reach UK this yer



Toyota has officially unveiled the 257bhp GR Yaris hot hatch at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan, with the second model in its GR sports car line based on knowledge developed from the firm’s World Rally Championship programme.



The highly anticipated four-wheel-drive machine, which Autocar has already driven a prototype version of, has been developed by Gazoo Racing in Japan as a ‘homologation special’ to aid development of the next-generation Yaris WRC. Tommi Makinen Racing, which runs Toyota’s WRC programme, had significant input into the model.



The GR Yaris joins the GR Supra in Toyota's growing performance line-up. At the launch, Gazoo Racing boss Shigeki Tomoyama said: “While the new GR Supra is a sports car developed through track racing, the GR Yaris has been devised through our participation in rallies – something that many of our fans have been waiting for.”



*First drive: Toyota GR-Yaris hot hatch prototype tested*



The GR Yaris is built on a special four-wheel-drive version of Toyota’s TNGA architecture, with the front end of the GA-B small car platform – as used on the new Yaris – and the rear from the GA-C, as used on the Corolla.



Compared to the regular Yaris, the new machine has an entirely different body, with a lower roof, three doors instead of five, and significantly reworked bodywork to aid the rally car aerodynamics.



The GR Yaris is 3995mm long and 1805mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2558mm. The front track is 1530mm, with the rear 1560mm.



The bodywork makes extensive use of carbon fibre polymer and aluminium to reduce weight, and also includes a substantially wider rear track than the regular Yaris, along with new double wishbone rear suspension. The car has a kerb weight of 1280kg.



Only limited technical information was available when Autocar drove the GR Yaris, but Toyota has now confirmed the three-cylinder. 1-6-litre turbocharged engine will produce a maximum of 257bhp and 265lb ft.



The engine is mated to a six-speed ‘Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) gearbox, with permanent four-wheel-drive offered through Toyota’s new GR-Four system. That system used a multi-place clutch and can vary power to all four wheels, with three pre-set levels of torque distribution. It features 356mm grooved front disc brakes, which utilise four-pot callipers.



The GR Yaris will sit on 18-inch wheels and Dunlop Sport Maxx tyres, with Michelin Pilot Sport 4s coming with the optional Circuit Pack, which also featured a Torsen limited-slip differential on both axles and tuned suspension.



The GR Yaris is due on sale in the UK in the second half of 2020. Pre-orders have opened for the machine in Japan, where it is being initially being offered in limited-run RZ First Edition and RZ High Performance First Edition trim. Both models feature bodywork styling tweaks and elements, along with other design features.



While UK prices have not been set, in Japan the RZ First Edition is set to cost 3.96 million Yen, or around £27,700.



The new model will be produced on a dedicated at Gazoo Racing line at Toyota’s production facility at Motomachi in Japan, which uses a large number of manual processes.



*READ MORE*



*First drive: Toyota GR-Yaris hot hatch prototype tested*



*New 2020 Toyota Yaris: full details*



*Toyota GR Supra review* 👓 View full article

