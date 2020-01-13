Global  

Chevy Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator take top honors in 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards

MotorAuthority Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Chevy Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator take top honors in 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year AwardsThe votes are in, and the winners of the prestigious North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards for 2020 have finally been announced. There was strong competition this year, especially in the utility segment where consumers right now are having a field day. Nevertheless, over a period of several weeks the team of independent jurors...
News video: 2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year unveiled in Detroit

2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year unveiled in Detroit 02:35

 The winners of the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year were announced in Detroit on Monday.

Corvette wins car of year award, Kia Telluride takes top SUV

DETROIT (AP) — The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette won the North American Car of the Year award on Monday. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year...
2021 Ford Bronco, 2020 North American Car of the Year, Russia's luxury SUV: Car News Headlines

2021 Ford Bronco, 2020 North American Car of the Year, Russia's luxury SUV: Car News HeadlinesFord has the first video out for its reborn Bronco which debuts this spring and should be at dealers before the year is out. The video shows some of the...
