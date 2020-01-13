Chevy Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator take top honors in 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards
Monday, 13 January 2020 () The votes are in, and the winners of the prestigious North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards for 2020 have finally been announced. There was strong competition this year, especially in the utility segment where consumers right now are having a field day. Nevertheless, over a period of several weeks the team of independent jurors...
DETROIT (AP) — The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette won the North American Car of the Year award on Monday. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com •bizjournals