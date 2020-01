2021 GMC Canyon gets off-road AT4 trim, updated Denali, but skips manual transmission

The 2021 GMC Canyon pick will add an off-road oriented AT4 trim level but eliminate its available manual transmission, the automaker announced Monday. In August, when GMC announced it would expand the AT4 lineup to the Canyon, some hoped it would be a reskinned Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. The GMC version isn't that, but it's a real off-road package...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 2020 Jeep Renegade Design Preview When introduced in 2014, the Jeep® Renegade expanded the global Jeep lineup marking the debut of the American brand in the B-SUV segment. Renegade was also the first Jeep SUV to be built in Italy, at.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:46Published 19 hours ago 2020 Jeep Renegade Driving Video When introduced in 2014, the Jeep® Renegade expanded the global Jeep lineup marking the debut of the American brand in the B-SUV segment. Renegade was also the first Jeep SUV to be built in Italy, at.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:09Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources GMC Canyon pickup family adds premium AT4 off-road model for 2021 GMC's Canyon midsize pickup will add an AT4 and Denali models for the 2021 model year. Sales begin this spring.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



First drive review: 2021 GMC Yukon Denali tacks toward first-class SUV status Pack your trunks for the next family cruise: The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali is the fantasy-class liner setting sail for family road trips this summer. It’s the...

MotorAuthority 6 days ago





Tweets about this