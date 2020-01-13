Global  

2021 GMC Canyon gets off-road AT4 trim, updated Denali, but skips manual transmission

MotorAuthority Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
2021 GMC Canyon gets off-road AT4 trim, updated Denali, but skips manual transmissionThe 2021 GMC Canyon pick will add an off-road oriented AT4 trim level but eliminate its available manual transmission, the automaker announced Monday. In August, when GMC announced it would expand the AT4 lineup to the Canyon, some hoped it would be a reskinned Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. The GMC version isn't that, but it's a real off-road package...
👓 View full article
