Nissan rejects Renault split reports

Just-Auto Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nissan has issued a statement to downplay suggestions that it could be readying for a possible split with Renault that would effectively end their industrial alliance.
TOKYO — On December 29, former Nissan, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest facing charges of diverting millions in company funds for his personal use, walked out of his house in..

