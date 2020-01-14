Nissan rejects Renault split reports

Nissan has issued a statement to downplay suggestions that it could be readying for a possible split with Renault that would effectively end their industrial alliance.



What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan TOKYO — On December 29, former Nissan, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest facing charges of diverting millions in company funds for his personal use, walked out of his house in..

Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn's dramatic escape – media Former head of the Nissan-Renault alliance Carlos Ghosn's daring escape from Japan could have put another nail in the coffin of the already troubled...

WorldNews 22 hours ago



Nissan executives step up planning in case of Renault split Senior executives at Nissan Motor have intensified secret contingency planning in preparation for a possible split from its main shareholder Renault, according...

Just-Auto 1 day ago



