2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shotsChevrolet has just launched the C8 Corvette, and the general consensus is that the Bowtie brand has a huge hit on its hands with the mid-engined marvel. But the current Corvette Stingray model represents just the first stage of the car's performance. There are still models like the Grand Sport, Z06 and ZR1 to come, and there are rumors of new...
News video: Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year

Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year 00:51

 Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year The prestigious award was announced in Detroit on Monday morning. The 2020 model of the iconic Chevrolet car features an engine behind the seats instead of under the hood. Juror and Auto Critic Henry Payne A jury of 50 automotive journalists determined the...

