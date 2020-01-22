Six-wheel Indomitus 2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty can be yours for $135,000
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () For those who thought the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 was king of the pickup trucks, "Indomitus" would like a word with you. First spotted by CarScoops, the so-called Indomitus pickup is for sale through Unique Specialty & Classics of Mankato, Minnesota. It started life as a 2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty, but then went way off the deep end to...
