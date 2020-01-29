Mercedes prices new GLE and GLC plug-in hybrid SUVs

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Diesel-electric GLE arrives with 61-mile electric range and 256mpg capability, joined by new petrol-electric plug-in GLC



Mercedes-Benz has revealed UK pricing for the new GLE350de 4Matic, a diesel-electric plug-in hybrid SUV boasting a class-leading EV range and CO2 emissions, and the updated petrol plug-in hybrid GLC.



The GLE350de is the latest in an extended range of new diesel-electric plug-in hybrid models from Mercedes-Benz, including the C300de 4Matic and larger E300de, and is now on sale from £61,360. Entry-level AMG Line models are equipped with 20in alloys, adaptive headlight assist, DAB radio, heated front seats, a 12.3in digital display and wireless smartphone charging.



Prices rise to £64,860 for AMG Line Premium trim, which brings extras like electrically adjustable front seats and a 360deg parking camera, and £68,360 for range-topping AMG Line Premium Plus, which includes keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof and Burmester sound system.



While the C300 de and E300 de use a relatively small 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, Mercedes-Benz has provided the GLE350de with a sizeable 31.2kWh unit - the largest battery it has ever used in a series production hybrid model. The result is a claimed WLTP electric range of 61.5 miles.



The move mirrors that of BMW, which has fitted a 24.0 kWh battery to the petrol-electric X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid to give it an official range of up to 54.1 miles.



At the heart of the new Mercedes-Benz SUV’s driveline is a longitudinally-mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 192bhp and 295lb ft of torque.



It is supported by an electric motor mounted within the GLE350de 4Matic’s standard nine-speed automatic gearbox that produces up to 134bhp and 324lb ft.



Together, the two power sources provide a total system output of 315bhp and 516lb ft - some 11bhp shy and the same torque loading as the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel-powered GLE400d. By comparison, the X5 xDrive45e turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor boast a combined 389bhp and 442lb ft.



The combined reserves are sufficient, says Mercedes-Benz, to propel the four-wheel drive GLE350de 4Matic from 0 to 62mph in 6.8sec and up to a limited top speed of 131mph.



The GLE350de’s new 31.2kWh battery provides an official electric range of between 55.9 and 61.5miles on the WLTP cycle. This correlates to theoretical combined consumption of 256.8mpg and combined CO2 emissions of 29g/km on the WLTP cycle.



In pure electric mode, the new model boasts a top speed limited to 100mph. The GLE350de 4Matic supports both AC and DC charging. With a maximum DC charge rate of 60kW, Mercedes-Benz claims a recharge time of approximately 30min.



The large battery has compromised boot space slightly, however. Overall capacity drops from 2055-litres with conventional petrol and diesel-powered GLEs to 1915 litres with the new diesel-electric model.



The GLE350de 4Matic is among 20 plug-in hybrid models planned for launch by Mercedes-Benz by the end of 2020.



*New Mercedes GLC300e is more efficient thanks to bigger battery*



In a further boost to the line-up, the brand has also revealed pricing for the updated petrol-electric plug-in hybrid GLC300e 4Matic.



The BMW X3 xDrive30e rival is available from £49,687, and is equipped as standard with 19in alloy wheels, AMG styling elements and sports seats. Mid-range AMG Premium trim costs £53,187 and brings larger 20in alloys, multibeam LED headlights and leather seats, while top-rung Premium Plus trim – from £56,937 – includes a panoramic sunroof, Burmester sound system and memory package.



The latest facelifted GLC model receives a heavily upgraded driveline that is claimed to provide a WLTP range of up to 26.7miles and CO2 rating of 51g/km.



Key among its developments is a new 13.5kWh battery, as used by the C300e and E300e. It replaces the older 8.7kWh battery used by the superseded GLC350e 4Matic.



Power for the GLC300e 4Matic is provided by a longitudinally-mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 208bhp and 258lb ft of torque. It is supported by a gearbox mounted electric motor with 121bhp and up to 324lb ft. The result is the same 315bhp and 516lb ft combined output as the GLE350de 4Matic.



The maker claims 0-62mph acceleration in 5.7sec and a limited top speed of 143mph.



The GLC300e 4Matic’s new 13.5kWh battery provides an official WLTP range of between 24.2 and 26.7 miles, giving a combined consumption figure of 128.4mpg and average CO2 emissions of 51g/km.



Top speed in electric mode is 81mph. As with its direct predecessor, the facelfited petrol-electric GLC model only supports AC charging.



The GLC300e 4Matic’s key rival, the BMW X3 xDrive30e, runs a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and electric motor show with a combined output of 248bhp and 310lb ft. Its 12.0kWh battery provides a claimed range of up to 31 miles, giving it an official consumption figure of 117.7mph and average CO2 emissions of 56g/km. The GLE350d 4Matic and GLC300e 4Matic are planned to go on sale in the UK by the end of 2019. Pricing is yet to be announced.



*Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate E300de 2019 long-term review*


