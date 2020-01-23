Global  

New Skoda Scala and Kamiq Monte Carlo editions revealed

Autocar Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Skoda unveils range-topping Monte Carlo trim lines for hatch and crossover, priced from £22,455

Skoda has revealed new, range-topping Monte Carlo variants of its Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover. 

The Mazda 3 and CX-30 rivals are priced from £22,455 and £23,080 respectively, and bring unique design and equipment not found elsewhere in the range. The badge is linked to the Czech brand's successes at the Monte Carlo rally. 

Such "motorsport-inspired" design tweaks on the Kamiq include gloss black detailing, bespoke badging, a rear diffuser-style bumper and 18-inch black alloy wheels. The Scala benefits further from black grille trim and a different front bumper design, along with the extended tailgate glass. 

Interior additions include new sports seats, a sports steering wheel and aluminum pedals. Black rooflining, new door sill trim and red ambient lighting also feature. Equipment upgrades on both cars include the larger 9.2inch infotainment screen, the Virtual Cockpit and a panoramic roof (that opens on the Kamiq). 

Both Monte Carlo variants are only available with two petrol engine options - the 113bhp 1.0-litre and 148bhp 1.5. First deliveries are expecting in the Spring. 

*Read more: *

*Skoda Superb iV SE-L 2020 review*

*Skoda to expand Octavia vRS lineup with hot PHEV*

*Skoda Kamiq 2020 review*



