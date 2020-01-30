Jaguar Land Rover boss Speth 'set to step down'

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Financial Times claims the 65-year-old will end his ten-year run as CEO of the British firm in September



Jaguar Land Rover boss Ralf Speth will step down from his role in September, according to The Financial Times.



Citing two sources, the newspaper reports that the 65-year-old will depart from the chief executive role of the British firm when his contract ends in September. He will continue to sit on the board of Tata Sons, the Indian-based holding company that owns Jaguar Land Rover, and will retain an advisory role at the car maker.



Speth’s departure is set to be announced later today (Thursday), according to the FT, although a successor is not expected to be named at this point. A spokesperson declined to comment on the plans.



German-born engineer Speth has been in charge of Jaguar Land Rover since 2010, when Tata bought the company from Ford. During the last decade he has helped the firm to grow substantially, leading an expansion of its model range and a major push into new markets. The firm has opened production plants in China, the US and Slovakia, and widely expanded the company’s line-up, including ground-breaking models including the electric Jaguar I-Pace.



But Jaguar Land Rover has struggled in recent years, with falling demand for Diesel engines and a dip in sales in China leading to a series of major losses. That prompted the firm to launch a £2.5 billion cost-cutting drive, including a number of job losses, which helped the firm to return to profit last year.



