Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > New Volkswagen e-Up to cost from £19,695 in UK

New Volkswagen e-Up to cost from £19,695 in UK

Autocar Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Electric city car will now offer 159 miles of range, with prices starting around £19,695

The new version of the Volkswagen e-Up has gone on sale in the UK with an official range of 159 miles and a starting price of £19,695, including the £3500 government grant.

Revealed at last year's Frankfurt motor show, the upgraded electric city car switches the 18.7kWh lithium ion battery of the original model for a larger 32.3kWh version. VW says the batteries is capable of charging at 40kW, taking 60 minutes to charge to 80 per cent. 

Power comes from a 82bhp electric motor, which allows the e-Up to achieve a 0-62mph time of 11.9 secs and a top speed of 81mph. 

The new e-Up also gains the upgrades made to the recently revamped petrol-engined Up, including a new multifunction camera offering Land Assist, curtain airbags and a smartphone integration cradle.

The range-topping e-Up comes with standard heated front seats and windscreen, climate control, automatic windscreen wipers, and electrically heated wing mirrors.Differentiating the electric version from the standard Up, the e-Up also features special 15-inch wheels, and bespoke bumpers and running lights.

The post-grant £19,965 price compared to the £19,300 starting price of the Seat e-Mii and £16,955 cost of the Skoda Citigo-e iV, both of which share a drivetrain and architecture. It is substantially cheaper than the £24,625 list price of the previous-generation e-Up.

The revamped e-Up is part of a major electric car push for Volkswagen at Frankfurt, with the firm also unveiling its new ID 3 at Frankfurt last year.

*Read more*

*Volkswagen e-Up 2019 review*

*Volkswagen to reveal new logo at Frankfurt show*

*Volkswagen ID 3 2019 review*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Volkswagen e-up! – The new electric VW small car

Volkswagen e-up! – The new electric VW small car 10:50

 The VW up! is a typical city car, but so far the actual version can only be ordered with a combustion engine. Now we had the chance to test drive the new e-up!. Its 61 kW electric motor in combination with the 32.3 kWh battery, should ensure a range of up to 260 km. What the new Volkswagen e-up! has...

Recent related videos from verified sources

6.4k Bentley Bentayga Speed Production 0-60 [Video]6.4k Bentley Bentayga Speed Production 0-60

The handcrafting of Bentayga Speed is captured in a new film released today by Bentley Motors. Shot entirely at the Bentley factory in Crewe, England, the two-minute film contrasts the stunning..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:13Published

Volkswagen VW e-up! - The new small electric VW [Video]Volkswagen VW e-up! - The new small electric VW

The VW up! is a typical city car, but so far the actual version can only be ordered with a combustion engine. Now we had the chance to test drive the new e-up!. Its 61 kW electric motor in combination..

Credit: News2do     Duration: 10:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet priced from £26,750

Only convertible crossover on sale is available to order now with two trims and two petrol engines Volkswagen has announced UK pricing and spec details for...
Autocar

Tesla market cap surges past Volkswagen to $100 billion

Elon Musk has steered his electric carmaker into new territory as the company, for the first time, is valued at more than $100 billion. How has Tesla surpassed...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.