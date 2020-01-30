New Volkswagen e-Up to cost from £19,695 in UK

Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Electric city car will now offer 159 miles of range, with prices starting around £19,695
The new version of the Volkswagen e-Up has gone on sale in the UK with an official range of 159 miles and a starting price of £19,695, including the £3500 government grant.
Revealed at last year's Frankfurt motor show, the upgraded electric city car switches the 18.7kWh lithium ion battery of the original model for a larger 32.3kWh version. VW says the batteries is capable of charging at 40kW, taking 60 minutes to charge to 80 per cent.
Power comes from a 82bhp electric motor, which allows the e-Up to achieve a 0-62mph time of 11.9 secs and a top speed of 81mph.
The new e-Up also gains the upgrades made to the recently revamped petrol-engined Up, including a new multifunction camera offering Land Assist, curtain airbags and a smartphone integration cradle.
The range-topping e-Up comes with standard heated front seats and windscreen, climate control, automatic windscreen wipers, and electrically heated wing mirrors.Differentiating the electric version from the standard Up, the e-Up also features special 15-inch wheels, and bespoke bumpers and running lights.
The post-grant £19,965 price compared to the £19,300 starting price of the Seat e-Mii and £16,955 cost of the Skoda Citigo-e iV, both of which share a drivetrain and architecture. It is substantially cheaper than the £24,625 list price of the previous-generation e-Up.
The revamped e-Up is part of a major electric car push for Volkswagen at Frankfurt, with the firm also unveiling its new ID 3 at Frankfurt last year.
