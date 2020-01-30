Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, stars in Audi's Super Bowl LIV spot
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner and automakers are previewing their spots for the Big Game. The latest is Audi which has enlisted the help of Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, to promote the recently launched 2020 E-Tron Sportback. The spot sees the young British actress driving the stylish EV past a number of internal-combustion cars...
SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the Super Bowl LIV matchup set for Sunday in Miami. With the Kansas City Chiefs entering as 1.5 point favorites, what does Larry think will be the key to the matchup with the San Francisco 49ers? Katie Johnston reports.