2020 Mini Electric video review: how good is the Honda e rival?

Autocar Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The first electric Mini, also known as the Mini Cooper S E outside of the UK, promises zero-emissions driving with all of Mini's classic handling prowess. Well, does it?

Meet the new Mini Electric, or Mini Cooper S E depending on which part of the world you're in. It's another of 2020's growing selection of electric superminis and city cars, with a familiar yet different design and batteries instead of a combustion engine. 

But there are plenty of those - the Mini aims to set itself apart with the same handling prowess and performance on par with its petrol-powered rangemates. Two goals it needs to achieve when the Honda e is looking to sway customers with its styling and cutting edge technology.

So, does the Mini Electric have the charm and driver appeal you'd expect of the brand? Or is it too much money for an EV with only average electric range? Join Matt Saunders as he gets behind the wheel to find out.

*Mini Electric 2020 review*

*New Mini Electric revealed as affordable Brit-built EV*

*First drive: 2019 Mini Electric driven on track*
