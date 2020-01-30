GMC Hummer EV confirmed as reborn electric-only SUV

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

General Motors will resurrect the defunct off-road marque with 1000bhp EV that promises 0-60mph in 3 seconds



American automotive giant General Motors (GM) has confirmed it will ressurect the Hummer name for a new line of premium electric SUVs and pick-up trucks.



The Hummer EV will arrive under the GMC brand with 1000bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque, and be capable of 0-60mph in three seconds. Little else is known about the new model, which is promised to deliver "incredible on- and off-road capability".



A teaser for the upcoming truck will be aired during Superbowl LIV, with a 30 second TV spot set to run during the second quarter of the big game. It is set to be officially revealed on the 20th of May at an event in Las Vegas.



"GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs," GMC vice president Duncan Aldred said. "the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights.”



The new model will be built at General Motors' Detroit-Hammtramck factory in Michigan by the end of 2021.



GM is investing $7.7 billion (£5.9bn) into preparing its US factories for the shift to electrification over the next four years, with the Detroit-Hammtramck facility being upgraded at a cost of $3bn (£2.3bn) to produce electric trucks and vans.



The large EVs will sit stop a new skateboard-style chassis, similar to that of start-up company Rivian, which combines motors and batteries for cheaper production costs. Around 80,000 units per year are expected to be produced.



The first model, currently known as Project O, is expected to be followed by a hardcore performance version in 2022.



Regarding GM’s choice to develop premium EVs before more affordable models, Auto Forecast Solutions’ Sam Fiorani told Reuters: “It makes perfect sense to hit the high end of the market in order to generate some revenue that might actually turn a profit.” Such a move, he noted, has proved lucrative for Tesla, which launched with the low-volume Roadster before going on to rival BMW and Mercedes-Benz with the Model S.



GM recently ended production of the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, citing a decline in demand for saloon models. Its replacement, the Bolt, is an electric hatchback that's expected to cost its maker between $8000-$9000 per unit as a result of the augmented cost of EV production compared to that of conventionally powered cars.



Production of the iconic Hummer H2 and smaller H3 ended in 2009, as GM eyed a return to profit following a high-profile bankruptcy announcement.



The BT1 electric pick-up is likely to be priced to compete with the Rivian RS1 and could beat Tesla’s long-awaited truck to market.



