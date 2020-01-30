Genesis enlists some celebrity help for its first Super Bowl spot
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Genesis will air its first Super Bowl spot during Sunday's Big Game to promote the recently launched 2021 GV80. The fun, lighthearted spot also features John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who are both spokespeople for the brand. Genesis is clear with the message portrayed in the spot. The brand wants to distance itself from old-world luxury...
NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album The NFL recently revealed that they would be releasing a visual live album in conjunction with the upcoming Super Bowl. ‘Super Bowl LIV Live,’ will feature every musical performance from the Feb. 2 championship game. According to Brian Rolapp,...
Porsche is about to air its first Super Bowl spot in 23 years and while the star of the ad, titled "The Heist," is the Taycan electric sedan, the brief...