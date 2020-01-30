Genesis enlists some celebrity help for its first Super Bowl spot

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Genesis will air its first Super Bowl spot during Sunday's Big Game to promote the recently launched 2021 GV80. The fun, lighthearted spot also features John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who are both spokespeople for the brand. Genesis is clear with the message portrayed in the spot. The brand wants to distance itself from old-world luxury...


