Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > Genesis enlists some celebrity help for its first Super Bowl spot

Genesis enlists some celebrity help for its first Super Bowl spot

MotorAuthority Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Genesis enlists some celebrity help for its first Super Bowl spotGenesis will air its first Super Bowl spot during Sunday's Big Game to promote the recently launched 2021 GV80. The fun, lighthearted spot also features John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who are both spokespeople for the brand. Genesis is clear with the message portrayed in the spot. The brand wants to distance itself from old-world luxury...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album

NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album 01:19

 NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album The NFL recently revealed that they would be releasing a visual live album in conjunction with the upcoming Super Bowl. ‘Super Bowl LIV Live,’ will feature every musical performance from the Feb. 2 championship game. According to Brian Rolapp,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas Treasure: Dallas Cowboys Legend Roger Staubach [Video]Texas Treasure: Dallas Cowboys Legend Roger Staubach

To get an idea as to how much things have changed over the years, CBS 11 talked to a Texas Treasure -- Roger Staubach, the quarterback who won the Dallas Cowboys' first Lombardi Trophy.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:21Published

The SpongeBob Movie Sponge On The Run - Super Bowl trailer [Video]The SpongeBob Movie Sponge On The Run - Super Bowl trailer

The SpongeBob Movie Sponge On The Run - Super Bowl trailer - Plot synopsis: This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ad agency Goodby pitched a Super Bowl spot to Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign, but it was rejected as too safe

Ad agency Goodby pitched a Super Bowl spot to Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign, but it was rejected as too safe· Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign is planning to run a Super Bowl ad about gun control created by politically connected marketing firm Siegel...
Business Insider

Did Porsche just show the new 911 GT3 in its Super Bowl LIV spot?

Did Porsche just show the new 911 GT3 in its Super Bowl LIV spot?Porsche is about to air its first Super Bowl spot in 23 years and while the star of the ad, titled “The Heist,” is the Taycan electric sedan, the brief...
MotorAuthority Also reported by •Business InsiderJust JaredBBC News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.