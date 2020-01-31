Global  

This could be our first taste of the new Lexus twin-turbo V-8

MotorAuthority Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
This could be our first taste of the new Lexus twin-turbo V-8Lexus late last year confirmed plans to enter the 2020 24 Hours of Nürburgring with an LC coupe powered by a new twin-turbocharged V-8 destined for future road-going models from the brand. A new video has surfaced and likely provides us with our first taste of the sound the V-8 makes. The video shows engineers testing a prototype that's...
