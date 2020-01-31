This could be our first taste of the new Lexus twin-turbo V-8
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Lexus late last year confirmed plans to enter the 2020 24 Hours of Nürburgring with an LC coupe powered by a new twin-turbocharged V-8 destined for future road-going models from the brand. A new video has surfaced and likely provides us with our first taste of the sound the V-8 makes. The video shows engineers testing a prototype that's...
Lexus introduced its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the UX 300e, at the 2019 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China.
Since introducing the RX 400h in 2005, Lexus has been a pioneer in vehicle electrification technology, playing a leading role in offering products that...
Urban mobility with purely electric drive can now also be experienced in hallmark MINI style. The new MINI Cooper SE makes it possible. It combines sustainable mobility with the riding fun, expressive..
Time Out New York's Will Gleason shares with CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez this weekend's happenings including the Winter Jam sports festival in Central Park, the Swap and Skate in Bryant Park and the..