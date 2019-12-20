Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines

GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines

MotorAuthority Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News HeadlinesGeneral Motors is about to launch a new Hummer, only this time around it will be sold under the GMC brand and feature a battery-electric powertrain. Yes, a name once synonymous with big, gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs is about to go electric. The 2020 model year will be the last for the Lincoln MKZ and there doesn't appear to be a replacement...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ford Recalling 600K Vehicles Over Brake Problem [Video]Ford Recalling 600K Vehicles Over Brake Problem

Ford is recalling more than 600,000 vehicles to fix a problem with the brakes. The recall covers certain 2006 through 2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars.Ford says the hydraulic brake..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lincoln MKZ to bow out in 2020

Lincoln MKZ to bow out in 2020In announcing plans for a new battery-electric SUV based on a Rivian platform earlier this week, Lincoln also revealed that the MKZ would bow out after the 2020...
MotorAuthority


Tweets about this

TigerRo64113674

Tiger Rose GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Automobile Information Headlines https://t.co/R2IoeEFCau https://t.co/PMW3QUPe7Y 3 days ago

CarsMagUsa

Cars Mag Usa GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines>Ge-- https://t.co/Dp7Le2cOLr #car https://t.co/q6cFkd4auV 5 days ago

wheelsMeraki

Car News 🏎️ #Cars GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines https://t.co/aFedM91XGA 5 days ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @motorauthority: GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines https://t.co/Pzfu1Mr0mf https://t.co/JVc0cjxGaW 5 days ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines: General Motors is about… https://t.co/p0fhHVI7lr 5 days ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines https://t.co/eWR3xHU97Q 5 days ago

RealTunerMedia

RealTunerMedia GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines https://t.co/SdiueWRPBt https://t.co/PpjTarOCmf 5 days ago

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 GMC Hummer, Lincoln MKZ, Lexus twin-turbo V-8: Car News Headlines https://t.co/J6ZZDDXuBF https://t.co/Ul919MWsMN 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.