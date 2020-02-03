Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units

2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units

MotorAuthority Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 unitsAcura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, was originally established to build the second-generation NSX supercar. However, Acura last year started applying the same tender love and care that the NSX receives to its regular models, albeit limited to a few hundred examples known as PMC Editions. The first was the TLX PMC Edition...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CARSNewsRT

CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/HN2vGcnwtV https://t.co/3bRj3dMX0A 7 minutes ago

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/cxZf6taHp4 https://t.co/LD86yq53zK 34 minutes ago

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/RxKxSSjRZK https://t.co/fhWmRTLyTm 37 minutes ago

RealTunerMedia

RealTunerMedia 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/dOdfWuEZQo https://t.co/xU40H3Xhhr 41 minutes ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units: Acura’s… https://t.co/80aR1TMNnM 54 minutes ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/qFfKBpFn2n 54 minutes ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/HN2vGcnwtV https://t.co/3bRj3dMX0A 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.