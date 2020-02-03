2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, was originally established to build the second-generation NSX supercar. However, Acura last year started applying the same tender love and care that the NSX receives to its regular models, albeit limited to a few hundred examples known as PMC Editions. The first was the TLX PMC Edition... Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, was originally established to build the second-generation NSX supercar. However, Acura last year started applying the same tender love and care that the NSX receives to its regular models, albeit limited to a few hundred examples known as PMC Editions. The first was the TLX PMC Edition... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/HN2vGcnwtV https://t.co/3bRj3dMX0A 7 minutes ago AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/cxZf6taHp4 https://t.co/LD86yq53zK 34 minutes ago AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/RxKxSSjRZK https://t.co/fhWmRTLyTm 37 minutes ago RealTunerMedia 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/dOdfWuEZQo https://t.co/xU40H3Xhhr 41 minutes ago Car Guy 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units: Acura’s… https://t.co/80aR1TMNnM 54 minutes ago Car Guy 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/qFfKBpFn2n 54 minutes ago MotorAuthority 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition strikes a value but limited to just 330 units https://t.co/HN2vGcnwtV https://t.co/3bRj3dMX0A 1 hour ago