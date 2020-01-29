Non-zero emission cars to be banned in UK from 2035

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Plan to ban petrol and diesel engines cars to be brought forward - and include all hybrid powertrains



The UK Government is aiming to ban the sale of all petrol and diesel-engined cars – including hybrids and plug-in hybrids – by 2035 at the latest, five years earlier than previous plans.



The move, set to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the COP26 climate summit, is part of a series of measures planned in order to reach the target for the UK to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



In 2018 the Government announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 onwards as part of the Road to Zero Strategy, but said that ultra-low emission vehicles – including hybrids and plug-in hybrids – emitting less than 75g/km of CO2 would still be allowed.



However, the new plan will ban the sale of any vehicle that is not zero emission. Based on current technology, that would only allow only electric or hydrogen machines to be sold. The plan is subject to consultation, with the government suggesting that it could be brought forward from 2035 “if a faster transition was possible”.



A total of 37,850 battery electric vehicles were sold in the UK last year. While that number was a 144% increase on 2018, it still represented just 1.6% of the total UK car market. By comparison, 1,498,640 petrol-engined cars were sold (64.8% of the total market), with 583,488 diesel (25.2%).



The number of electric vehicles sold is poised to expand massively in coming years, as a flood of new mainstream vehicles reaches the market, the technology reduces in cost and charging infrastructure is massively improved - and it is likely that the bulk of vehicles sold will be fully electric long before 2035.



Despite that, the move to ban hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales will still be a blow to car firms who have invested heavily in the technology. Electrified vehicles have been considered an important stepping stone to reducing fleet emissions in line with ever tougher European Union CO2 targets – which call for cars sold in 2035 to emit 37.5% less CO2 than those in 2021 – while EV technology is developing.



The Government has launched a series of policies to promote the uptake of EVs, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This Government’s £1.5bn strategy to make owning an electric vehicle as easy as possible is working – last year along, a fully electric car was sold every 15 minutes.



“We want to go further than ever before. That’s why we are bringing forward our already ambitious target to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to tackle climate change and reduce emissions.” 👓 View full article

