Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey lives his Dream Car Week every day

“The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey lives his Dream Car Week every day

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
“The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey lives his Dream Car Week every dayI whisk myself in through the raised arm of the security booth at CBS Television City, Studio 33, and the attendant grins at my top-down ruby-red Bentley Continental GT. It flickers across his eyes; I must be someone he doesn’t recognize, a cardinal sin in L.A. Maybe a fill-in on “Ellen”? A warm body for one of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

These Are The Rarest And Most Valuable Lego Cars | Jalopnik [Video]These Are The Rarest And Most Valuable Lego Cars | Jalopnik

You’re back! You came back to my basement! Hot damn, I’m glad you stopped listening to all those people trying to convince you how dangerous and unsanitary it is down here—they’re not one of..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 04:57Published

Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party [Video]Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party

Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vargvargas

Rev. Varg Vargas RT @jrmyhbrt: @vargvargas He shoulda went host The Price Right and we wouldn’t be dealing with this shit... Family Fued woulda worked too 2 days ago

jrmyhbrt

Jeremy Hebert @vargvargas He shoulda went host The Price Right and we wouldn’t be dealing with this shit... Family Fued woulda worked too 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.