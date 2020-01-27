2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV finally arrives: Reach out and touch all the luxury

Global  

2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV finally arrives: Reach out and touch all the luxuryThe Cadillac Escalade is finally ready to grow up and become worthy of its hefty price. On Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, the Detroit-based automaker unveiled the 2021 Cadillac Escalade with more technology, an independent rear suspension, and a luxurious interior. Inside, the 2021 Escalade's design is ripped right out of the Escala...
