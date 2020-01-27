2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV finally arrives: Reach out and touch all the luxury

The Cadillac Escalade is finally ready to grow up and become worthy of its hefty price. On Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, the Detroit-based automaker unveiled the 2021 Cadillac Escalade with more technology, an independent rear suspension, and a luxurious interior. Inside, the 2021 Escalade's design is ripped right out of the Escala... The Cadillac Escalade is finally ready to grow up and become worthy of its hefty price. On Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, the Detroit-based automaker unveiled the 2021 Cadillac Escalade with more technology, an independent rear suspension, and a luxurious interior. Inside, the 2021 Escalade's design is ripped right out of the Escala... 👓 View full article



