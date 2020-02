Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The next-generation Ford Mustang, the S650 to hardcore fans, will arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model. Ford let slip that crucial piece of info in a job listing for the car's development team. Cadillac has introduced a big, bolder and much more high-tech Escalade. The standout feature is easily the dash, which is dominated by more than 38 inches of... The next-generation Ford Mustang, the S650 to hardcore fans, will arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model. Ford let slip that crucial piece of info in a job listing for the car's development team. Cadillac has introduced a big, bolder and much more high-tech Escalade. The standout feature is easily the dash, which is dominated by more than 38 inches of... 👓 View full article