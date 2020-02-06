Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > Ariel Hipercar EV coming in 2020, could feature gas turbine range extender

Ariel Hipercar EV coming in 2020, could feature gas turbine range extender

MotorAuthority Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ariel Hipercar EV coming in 2020, could feature gas turbine range extenderIf electric cars are the future, we're not all that sad if Ariel offers a glimpse of what can be achieved. The small British firm in 2017 announced plans for a high-performance extended-range EV called the Hipercar, where the range extender was a compact gas turbine. It seemed to be the trend back then as there were at least two other companies...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.