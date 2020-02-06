Global  

Autocar Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Nissan's UK-built, mould-setting Juke compact crossover enters difficult second-album territory It’s thanks to the commercial success of the original Nissan Juke that the market segment known to some as B-SUV (‘B’ being the prefix traditionally used to identify superminis) exists at all; and, arguably, also that the compact crossover hatchback has become Europe’s biggest automotive market growth area.Inevitably, now we have a second-generation Juke, with a new chassis and a new engine, built on a Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance model platform. And given how much more competition there is for this one than there was for its predecessor, you can bet that it won’t be another nine years until we see a third.Plenty is different about the car this time around. Whereas the last one had a specially adapted chassis used only by Nissan and offered a choice of petrol and diesel engines, and two- and four-wheel drive, the new one opens for business with just one engine, with Nissan having ruled out diesel power for the car entirely.Sharing its platform underpinnings with the new Renault Clio and related Captur, the second-gen Juke will be built alongside the Qashqai in Wearside, near Sunderland; and given the position of commercial strength it occupies, latecomers to the class such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Mazda and Ford will be watching its critical reception – of which the next 2000 words or so can be considered a key constituent – with interest.The Nissan Juke line-up at a glanceThere really isn’t such a thing as an engine line-up for the second-generation Nissan Juke as things stand. The only motor available is the 999cc turbocharged petrol three-pot that you’ll also find in the Renault Clio (albeit in a slightly different state of tune) with a choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions.Trims range from Visia at the entry level up through an unusually swollen mid-range of four intermediate steps (Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, Tekna+) and culminating in the Premiere Edition, which comes with 19in alloy wheels, two-tone paint and part-leather seats as standard. Mid-range N-Connecta cars have navigation, a rear parking camera, cruise control and LED headlights.Price £22,495 Power 115bhp Torque 148lb ft 0-60mph 11.9sec 30-70mph in fourth 20.3sec Fuel economy 37.8mpg CO2 emissions 118g/km 70-0mph 51.9m
