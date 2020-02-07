Global  

JLR shuts China operations to 14 February

Just-Auto Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) says it will not allow employees to travel from the UK to China and will close its operations in the country until 14 February as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate.
Toyota To Keep China Plants Closed Over Coronavirus

Japanese automaker Toyota said its auto plants in China will remain closed until February 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to reports. A Toyota...
RTTNews

