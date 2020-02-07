JLR shuts China operations to 14 February Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) says it will not allow employees to travel from the UK to China and will close its operations in the country until 14 February as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Toyota To Keep China Plants Closed Over Coronavirus Japanese automaker Toyota said its auto plants in China will remain closed until February 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to reports. A Toyota...

RTTNews 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this